Danville council votes to transfer former school properties to IDA; used-car lot proposal rejected

Two former elementary schools in Danville are being transferred to the Danville Industrial Development Authority.
The facilities, Glenwood and W. Townes Lea elementary schools, will be marketed for redevelopment.
Danville City Council unanimously voted to transfer the properties — in two separate votes — during its regular meeting Thursday night.
In addition, council members unanimously voted to deny rezoning property at 924 Arnett Blvd. for a used car lot.
The city’s office of economic development had requested the school buildings be transferred from city ownership to the IDA, the city’s land-buying arm.
“This transfer will allow the IDA and economic development staff to market this property to potential developers,” Kelvin Perry, project manager for Danville’s Office of Economic Development, wrote in a letter to Danville City Council last month.
The Glenwood school building, located at 1540 Halifax Road and built in 1948, sits on about 6.3 acres and has 28,000 square feet. The school closed in 2013.
The Townes Lea structure, built in 1962, closed in 2012 and is located on about 10.03 acres, covering 37,701 square feet. It is at 439 Cedarbrook Avenue in the Ferry Road area.
Both schools were handed over from Danville Public Schools to the city of Danville in 2014.
City Manager Ken Larking said putting the building and land under IDA ownership makes sense because the authority is in the business of trying to redevelop properties.
“They have more flexibility to put together a redevelopment package that is for the benefit of our community,” Larking said last month.
But one citizen who lives on Cedarbrook Avenue wants officials to use discretion when deciding what type of project comes that property.
"I live in that area and I don't want it to be a dumping ground for just any project that somebody wants to put forward," resident Nathaniel Moore told council members.
City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee on Friday that whatever use decided for that property would be compatible with the neighborhood.
There are no proposals or plans for the properties at Cedarbrook Avenue and Halifax Road.
Following the second vote on the Halifax Road school property, Councilman Sherman Saunders said, "The IDA, in my view, has an excellent track record of taking these facilities and making them of good use for our city and it's a win-win for the city, the businesses and our citizens."
Councilmen also voted to deny a request to rezone 924 Arnett Blvd. from old-town residential to highway retail commercial.
The property owner, Richard Holbrook, wanted to have a used car lot at the property. The Danville Planning Commission, during its Sept. 13 meeting, voted unanimously to recommend that City Council deny the request.
"The city planning director determined that the change did not meet the criteria outlined in the ordinance," Danville Planning Director Doug Plachcinski wrote in a letter to City Council.
In his letter, Plachcinski also pointed out that Holbrook did not attend the planning commission's August public hearing on the request, but neighbors did, and raised several concerns.
Holbrook later contacted the planning division and told officials he had worked out the issues and would attend the September planning commission meeting, Plachcinski wrote. However, he did not show up.
"He did not attend the meeting or contact the division, so the planning commission recommended denial of the proposed rezoning based on the public hearing input," Plachcinski wrote.