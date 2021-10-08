Danville council votes to transfer former school properties to IDA; used-car lot proposal rejected

Both schools were handed over from Danville Public Schools to the city of Danville in 2014.

City Manager Ken Larking said putting the building and land under IDA ownership makes sense because the authority is in the business of trying to redevelop properties.

“They have more flexibility to put together a redevelopment package that is for the benefit of our community,” Larking said last month.

But one citizen who lives on Cedarbrook Avenue wants officials to use discretion when deciding what type of project comes that property.

"I live in that area and I don't want it to be a dumping ground for just any project that somebody wants to put forward," resident Nathaniel Moore told council members.

City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee on Friday that whatever use decided for that property would be compatible with the neighborhood.

There are no proposals or plans for the properties at Cedarbrook Avenue and Halifax Road.