The city of Danville is in the process of creating a Cultural Arts Master Plan.

Through research and input from the community, the Cultural Arts Master Plan will examine Danville’s existing arts and culture, resources, as well as actions needed to enhance these resources. The plan will develop recommendations on how Danville’s artistic identity can be built, as well as create a path toward becoming a regional destination for arts and culture.

“We are excited to have begun the process of creating a Public Arts Master Plan, this is really the first step in determining our future with the arts and defining how the arts can influence and develop our community,” said Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation.

The plan will examine arts resources in Danville, provide recommendations for public art, facilities and programming, as well include steps the city can take to help Danville have a notable presence of the arts. Additionally, the plan strives to advance cultural diversity, increase opportunities to create and consume culture, and provide vibrant remarkable experiences for all residents and visitors.

The plan’s implementation is broken down into five different phases, including a pre-planning phase, community engagement phase, synthesizing/defining phase, drafting phase and final review phase. Currently, the plan is in the community engagement phase, and its success depends greatly on community participation.

The Cultural Arts Master Plan team is seeking feedback from Danville community members at artsdanvilleva.com. Feedback received from this survey will be used to shape the plan as it enters new phases of development.

To learn more, contact Amanda Paez at amanda.paez@danvilleva.gov.