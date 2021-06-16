Danville endorses Appalachian Power's immediate move of power line at megasite

Appalachian Power is going to move a 2-mile-long portion of an electric transmission line from three lots at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill to help improve the value of the property.

Danville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a support agreement with the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority for the project, as requested by the Virginia Tobacco Commission.

The tobacco commission is providing a $4.5 million deferred loan at 1.5% interest per year for the project. RIFA then would provide those dollars to Appalachian Power.

In return the company has agreed to to refund all or part of the project each time a new customer locates to those three lots and enters into a capacity contract for at least 1 megawatt for a 5-year period, Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe wrote in a letter to City Council.

This 3,700-acre, uncertified megasite in southwestern Pittsylvania County is owned by RIFA.

RIFA wanted the line moved from a 200-acre pad at Berry Hill to reduce risk for companies interested in the site and to get certification for the park.