Now in its 10th year as an effort to spur residents to clean up around their properties — and the community in general — the city is once again gearing up for the annual Make Danville Shine campaign.

The purpose is to make it easier for folks clean up — and spruce up — neighborhoods to “Make Danville Shine,” as the campaign’s slogan notes. The endeavor stared in 2013.

Keeping step with tradition, it will kick off with an event starting at 7:30 a.m. May 6 that also marks the season opening for the Danville Farmers Market.

Danville Public Works will waive fees for appliance pickups, tire disposal and oversized piles of yard waste and large bulk debris, according to a news release from the city. However, the waiver of fees and restrictions does not include tree stumps, debris generated by tree contractors, large bulk debris generated by contractors and construction or demolition debris from contractors.

While the fee for tire disposal will be waved, it’s limited to only four tires per household and commercial tires aren’t eligible.

This year, rental trailers aren’t available, but oversized piles of yard waste and large bulk debris can be placed at the residential curbside for collection by a bucket truck, according to the city.

Residents are asked to separate the yard waste from the large bulk debris.

Loose leaves and grass clippings must be bagged.

The pick up will occur once a week on the regular scheduled weekday.

By appointment, crews will collect large appliances for free and heavy debris such as bricks, rocks, cinder blocks and dirt. Heavy debris from contractors will not be collected free of charge, however.

Per normal garbage collection, all household trash and small debris should be inside an approved cart. Unapproved trash carts will not be emptied.

All loose debris and household trash must be bagged. No car parts and hazardous materials such as liquids, paints and fuel can be included.