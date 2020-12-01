Danville expects $15M casino payment to come by next week as council hears timeline for Caesars project

Caesars Entertainment has begun the process of selecting an architect for an in-depth design of its Caesars Virginia project slated to open in Danville in 2023.

Steven Gould, an attorney with Byrnes Gould Law in Danville representing Caesars, provided a timeline for development of the project through 2023.

"This is a project our entire community will be able to be proud of," he told Danville City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The company's promised up-front payment of $15 million to the city will be made on or before Dec. 9 and Caesars' $5 million purchase of the Schoolfield site will take place by Dec. 31, as pledged, Gould said.

As for the $15 million up-front payment, City Council had a first reading of an agenda item to budget and appropriate the $15 million. But it looks like the city will not appropriate it all at once, but will hold votes on each expenditure on a case-by-case basis.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of that $15 million, council has already voted to spend $5.9 million toward a new police station in the former Dan River Inc. executive building off Memorial Drive.