 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville finance department earns top honor
0 comments

Danville finance department earns top honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Danville’s finance department has earned one of the highest forms of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, the city reports.

The office was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the fiscal year ended June 30. 

The Government Finance Officers Association is a professional association of more than 20,000 government finance professionals in the United States and Canada.

“We are honored to be recognized for the quality of our annual financial report,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said Friday.

An impartial panel reviewed the cty’s comprehensive annual financial report, according to a news release, and determined it met the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story clearly. 

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert