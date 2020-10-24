Danville finance department earns top honor

Danville’s finance department has earned one of the highest forms of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, the city reports.

The office was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the fiscal year ended June 30.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a professional association of more than 20,000 government finance professionals in the United States and Canada.

“We are honored to be recognized for the quality of our annual financial report,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said Friday.

An impartial panel reviewed the cty’s comprehensive annual financial report, according to a news release, and determined it met the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story clearly.