Danville firefighters again push council for raises

About 40 firefighters packed the Danville City Council chambers Tuesday night to urge councilmen to raise their pay to that of neighboring localities with higher compensation.

Firefighters spoke out during the meeting following a firefighter pay study that recently found that starting pay for firefighters was nearly 20% below that of the market average.

Amid the controversy was an agenda item that proposed raising the city manager’s pay from $200,925 per year to about $232,000 annually.

However, that agenda item was removed earlier in the day Tuesday by officials due to the firefighter pay issue.

City Manager Ken Larking said he believes in fair pay for all employees and that the city is taking steps to address the issue.

A pay-for-performance increase was approved for all city government employees — except police officers — last July, Larking said.

Also, city workers received a bump in pay this month to account for the increase in the minimum wage that went into effect last year, Larking said.

He also hopes to provide another $1,000-a-year increase this year and give another pay-for-performance increase this coming July.

In addition, a fifth increase is possible following a pay study being performed by the Berkley Group this year, Larking pointed out.

This story will be updated.