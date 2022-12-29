Danville firefighters say pay is too low; city manager points to steps being taken to address issue

Thursday was Matt Page's last day as a Danville firefighter/EMT. That's because he has taken a full-time EMT position with the Appomattox Rescue Squad, where he will make significantly more money.

After commuting from his home in Appomattox to work for the Danville Fire Department since October 2015, Page cannot afford to work in the city anymore.

"With the increasing inflation and rising cost of gas and our salaries just stagnating, it's not affordable," Page, 27, told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday morning.

After seven years with the fire department in Danville, Page will leave making roughly $40,000 a year. He will make about 20% more working fewer hours in Appomattox.

"I will be working less time and making more money in the long run," Page said.

A firefighter pay study presented to Danville City Council earlier this month showed that starting pay for a Danville firefighter falls nearly 20% short of the market average hiring minimum of $42,034.

The pay range minimum for a firefighter in Danville is currently $34,085.95 per year. Starting next month, that starting pay will be $35,434. Since firefighters work 53 hours a week instead of the traditional 40, that equates to $12.81 per hour after an increase is implemented for all municipal employees (except for the Danville Police Department) to account for the January 2022 state minimum wage increase to $11. For beginning firefighters, their minimum pay will be just 81 cents above the $12 minimum wage that will go into effect in Virginia Jan. 1.

In addition, the city of Danville plans to implement a $1,000 per year raise for all employees (except for the Danville Police Department) in 2023 to address the state minimum wage increase to $12 an hour and its annual pay-for-performance increase in July, Danville City Manager Ken Larking pointed out. The police department received a bump in pay in 2021 to address retention and recruitment issues unique to the law enforcement profession following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

When the $1,000 per year adjustment is made, minimum pay for firefighters will be $13.17 per hour, Larking said.

The city will hire the Berkley Group — which conduced the firefighter pay study — to perform an organization-wide pay study to address disparities that have developed because of volatility in the market over the past three years since the pandemic.

"We have some employees across multiple departments who are well below market average," Larking said in a prepared statement last week. "We believe a city-wide study would be the most efficient method to address disparities."

The study will begin in February and will be complete before the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year on June 30.

As for actual pay — what fire department employees are being paid as opposed to advertised salary ranges — the city is doing better compared to the market average, the study found.

Danville pays about 87% of the market’s average actual pay for a firefighter, which is $45,931. Following the city’s adjustment in January, the city’s pay will be 90% of that of the market.

Larking said that average actual pay for firefighters in Danville will be $41,292, or $14.93 per hour, on Jan. 1. Following the $1,000 increase next year, that pay will go up to $42,292 annually, or $15.29 per hour, he added.

"This will be 92% of the market as compared to average pay for firefighters with our competing jurisdictions," Larking told the Danville Register & Bee.

Misleading

But using the phrase "average actual pay" is misleading, considering there are many firefighters making less money than that, said Danville Fire Department Capt. Tom Collins.

"That is a mischaracterization of what is actually going on," Collins said during an interview last week, adding that some firefighters are being paid below $40,000 per year.

During its study, the Berkley Group compared the city’s firefighter salary range to that of organizations in 16 other localities, including Pittsylvania County, Martinsville, Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke, South Boston, Henry County, Bedford County, Charlottesville and other communities.

Collins, 41, who started out as a firefighter with the city in 2003, worked his way up to captain and is currently paid $64,800 per year. That is below the average actual pay of $73,400 for fire captains, according to the Berkley Group study.

In 2003, when the state's minimum wage was $5.15 per hour, Collins began his career at $8.83 an hour — about 70% above the minimum wage then. Now the starting pay is barely above the current minimum wage, he pointed out. To maintain that 70% rate above minimum wage, starting pay would have to be around $20 per hour, he said.

Other localities have been making sure they are paying their firefighters a better wage, Collins said.

"That's what everybody else is doing," he said.

When asked about Collins' starting pay compared to the minimum wage in 2003, Larking said, "I'm not sure that's a fair comparison [to current minimum pay relative to current minimum wage]. The best way to look at this is how the pay compares to other localities."

During her presentation earlier this month, Margaret Schmitt, a member of The Berkley Group team that conducted the study, said, “Current city minimums of all studied jobs tend to lag the market average minimums."

The study presented options to address the city’s low pay, including going ahead with the planned increase in salary ranges and completing an overall market study of city pay for all its roughly 1,100 employees.

Schmitt also offered the idea of the additional $1,000 flat increase to pay-range minimums and current actual employee pay to improve competitiveness, at a cost of $920,000 to the city.

The shifts

Larking pointed out that the way firefighters are paid cannot be compared to the way regular 40-hour workers are compensated. Firefighters in Danville work 53 hours per week with no overtime until they exceed that number and usually work 24-hour shifts, with one to five days off between shifts.

"Because they work a 24-hour shift, they are expected to be responsive when there's a need of help," Larking said. "Some stations are busier than other stations and some days are busier than other days. Anybody who has applied to be a firefighter understands the nature of the work when they get hired and knows what is expected of them."

While 24-hour-shift employees must respond to calls as needed, "they are not expected to be working the entire shift," Larking added.

"The 40-hour-per-week employee is expected to be working the full eight hours per day," he said.

Due to the nature of the 24-hour shift, firefighters work 2,766 hours per year, compared to 2,088 hours per year for 40-hour employees, Larking said.

Also, firefighters can retire earlier and receive higher retirement pay in relation to their working salaries, he added.

As for Matt Page, he recalls driving past three other fire stations in other localities on his way from Appomattox to work in Danville. He said he could make about $15,000 more per year at one of those other stations.

"It's been kind of a hard pill to swallow," Page said, referring to his low pay in Danville. "Everywhere else has shown appreciation."

Page always loved his job and the department in Danville, but felt underappreciated.

Danville's pay is far behind other competing localities, and it will be difficult for the city to keep up while other already higher-paying communities continue to give their firefighters raises, Collins said.

"Everybody around us is going to continue to go up," Collins said.

Also, firefighters struggle with low pay while the city manager is up for a raise that could be approved by Danville City Council next month, from $200,925 annually to $232,068, Collins said.

"It's so dirty," Collins said. "It's unbelievable they're doing this right now."

However, "the City Council sets the pay for their employees," Larking said.