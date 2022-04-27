Danville gears up for another campaign to make city shine

It all started in 2013 as a simple mission: dedicate the month of May to inspire city residents to clean up their homes and take pride in their neighborhoods.

The campaign — Make Danville Shine — waives many fees and restrictions imposed by the public works department to encourage folks to spruce up around the house for spring. The waivers include things like yard waste, large bulk debris, tire disposal and appliance collection.

While it officially kicks off with a home expo from 8 a.m. to noon May 7 at the Community Market — which coincides with the season opening of the farmers market — the collection services will begin Monday. In years past, vendors in the fields of landscaping, painting, roofing, siding, masonry, electrical, plumbing and pest control attend the expo to give pointers for residents who want to tackle household projects.

Danville's public works department will expand its collection options during May as city officials push the clean-up efforts.

There won't be rental trailers available, however public works will allow overside piles of yard waste and bulk debris to be placed curbside for collection weekly, according to the city. Officials ask residents to separate the yard waste from other bulky items. Also, loose leaves and grass clippings must be bagged.

Contractor-generated items — tree stumps and construction or demolition debris — aren't covered by the fee and restriction waivers.

Public works crews will pick up large appliances by appointment. Also, items like heavy debris such as bricks, rocks, cinder blocks and dirt — not from contractors — will be collected during the clean-up month.

There's a limit of four tires per household that will be picked up without charge, according to the city.

Also, officials ask that all household trash and small debris be inside an approved cart, and loose debris and household trash must be bagged.

Public works will not collect any hazardous materials or car parts.

To make an appointment or learn more, contact the public works department at 434-799-5245.

