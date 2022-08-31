Danville hopes to build green space between Pine Street and Jefferson Avenue

An area between Pine and Jefferson streets could become a green space with with a pedestrian path and other features.

City planning officials hope to convert a kudzu-covered, one-and-half-acre spot into a “passive recreation area” with a path connecting Pine Street and Jefferson Avenue, sitting areas, a shelter and a lawn space for small gatherings.

The city hired McGill Consulting to come up with a conceptual design for the Old West End Commons park area for about $39,000 in April. It will be presented to Danville City Council on Tuesday night.

“The final draft will come before City Council during its work session on Sept. 6 to determine where we go from here,” said Renee Burton, planning consultant for the city of Danville who is also the project manager for the green space.

The park area will provide a public space for people to come “to relax, enjoy nature and get away,” she said.

City officials identified the area in its master plan about eight years ago as a site for possible improvement.

“This is a follow-up to that,” Burton said.

Officials have concentrated on residential improvements in the Five Forks and Pine and Jefferson area, including home stabilization and installation of storm drainage and sewer, Burton said.

“We’ve completed numerous projects throughout that area and now we’re focused on amenities,” she said, referring to the green space project.

Before work began to design the park concept, residents, developers and community leaders were interviewed to gauge what they wanted for that area, Burton said.

The green-space project is still in the design phase and whether the area will be developed for it is still uncertain, she said.

Officials are not sure how much construction would cost or how it would be paid for, Burton said. A cost estimate and possible funding sources will be presented to City Council, which will determine whether to pursue the project.