The city of Danville proposes to create an overlay along the West Main Street corridor from the North Carolina line that would establish guidelines for development along that road.

Planning department staff are working on a draft of the proposed overlay and plan to present something about it to the public by the end of the day Thursday, said Danville Planning Director Renee Burton.

“We have dedicated a webpage to developments and the draft will be posted there as soon as it is available,” she said.

The West Main Street Corridor Overlay is a development objective from the Schoolfield District Plan, which was presented to Danville City Council on April 4.

The overlay district, if given the go-ahead by the Danville Planning Commission and City Council, would have its own set of rules for what kinds of development can occur in that area, said City Manager Ken Larking.

Part of the district plan, developed by WRT, a Philadelphia-based urban planning and design architecture firm, Dewberry and other firms, recommends a “corridor plan for West Main Street that establishes gateways and strengthens the connections between people and places.”

It also recommends a master plan focusing on five “catalyst sites” along the corridor, conceiving plans for a range of development ideas.

The five catalyst sites include the interchange near the North Carolina line, the Main Street green area across from the Caesars Virginia casino site, the Baltimore Avenue cluster at Main Street and Baltimore Avenue, the shopping center at Ballou Park and the filtration plant and Schoolfield woods on Memorial Drive.

Establishing an overlay district would “help to make sure we are doing the best job we can to implement the recommendations of the Schoolfield Master Plan,” Larking said.

It’s important to look at developing and improving the West Main Street corridor because it will be the first part of Danville travelers will see when they come from South of the city to visit the casino, Larking said.

“We want to make sure this corridor is attractive,” he said. “This might be the only part of Danville that they see.”

Having the right kind of businesses and development there is very important, Larking said.

Larking and Burton said no legal businesses or residents would be forced to close, move or relocate due to the overlay’s creation.

“Ultimately, we believe it would be helpful in increasing property values for those along that corridor,” Larking said.