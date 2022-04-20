Danville hopes to rehab properties, encourage growth near DCC

Danville is focusing on Kemper Road near Danville Community College to spur development in the area.

As part of that effort, Danville City Council voted 7-0 during its meeting Tuesday night to release existing liens, tax delinquency and other debt on the two blighted properties at 120 and 122 Kemper Road and 124 and 126 Kemper Road.

The move gives the owner, Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation, clear title to the two parcels and will increase their value and enable them to be stabilized and rehabilitated.

"The city is interested in rehabilitating and preserving the unique historic character of Kemper Road to encourage growth around the DCC corridor," city attorney Clarke Whitfield wrote in a letter to City Council.

There were three liens on the properties, as well as delinquent taxes, interest and collection-agency fees totaling about $5,450 owed that were tied up in bankruptcy, Whitfield wrote.

Council's vote also released the city's claims for the delinquent taxes owed since before 2015, said assistant city Attorney Ryan Dodson.

"This just clears it up so that after the Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation rehabilitates these houses, they can be put in private hands," Dodson said.

The group is a land-bank entity that acquires derelict and tax-delinquent properties in the city for reuse. The organization takes land — whether through purchase or donation — and tries to build new homes on or find other uses for those properties.

The Kemper Road endeavor's "goal is to purchase vacant, dilapidated properties, rehabilitate them and put them on the market for sale," said deputy city manager Earl Reynolds.

"The area around DCC is important," Reynolds said. "That is the community college."

The homes in the area along Kemper Road are in need of "significant improvement," said City Manager Ken Larking.

"It's a key part of the city, being adjacent to DCC and it's a road that's fairly well traveled," Larking said.

The project is part of the city's plans to improve entryways, or gateway corridors, into Danville, he said.

"To have properties right there at the front door [of DCC] encircling the campus that are in need of rehabilitation, it doesn't speak too well for the community," Reynolds said. "That whole area is being scrutinized for improvements."

There are 18 structures, as well as some vacant lots, that will be targeted for improvements, Reynolds said.

Homeowners farther down the block on Kemper Road have been contacted and will he helped in the rehabilitation of their properties, he said. Out-of-state investors and owners have been notified as well.

The city wants to sell the properties to increase homeownership in Danville.

The majority of properties in the targeted area are rentals, Reynolds pointed out, adding that there is a city-wide imbalance of rental-versus-homeowner residences.

"Our percentage of rental properties is out of balance," Reynolds said. "It's approaching 50%. It's too high. Housing specialists say for a healthy community, the ratio is typically 20% or 30% rental and 70% homeowner properties"

Homeownership fosters more stability and connection to the community, Reynolds said.

"When people are homeowners, they're more than likely to have a real stake in what happens in the community," he said.

Enhancements have already been made in the River District, the Monument-Berryman area, and are planned in Schoolfield and other areas of the city, Larking pointed out. More sections of the city will be looked at for similar projects, as well, including White Rock, North Main Hill and Almagro, he said.

"We're trying to make improvements throughout the city," Larking said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.