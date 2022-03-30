Danville launches new online permit portal

The city of Danville announced Wednesday the launch of a new online portal that will allow residents to apply for permits and manage permits electronically instead of making an office visit.

The portal provides real-time updates, faster processing, quicker turnaround and the ability to print permits directly from the portal.

Residents may use the online permit portal to:

Submit applications for permits, projects and special events;

pay online;

aubmit files and information;

check the status of a permit application; and

download plan review comments and approved plans.

Applications for planning, engineering, fire, building and trade permits and special events may also be submitted in-person at the appropriate office.

To create a permit application online:

Submit a completed application and upload required documents as described within the application instructions. Each division has made lists available to the public that specify in detail the information required for an application.

As part of the submittal process, you may be notified with an invoice and a link to process payment. Follow the steps to make payment for the application. Payments may be made online. An application submitted is not finalized, and the plan review time frame does not start, until the City receives the required payment, and the application is approved.

Staff will verify submittal of the documents and fees paid. You may receive a signed “Receipt of Documents,” which only certifies that materials were submitted on a specific date and accepted by this portal. This “Receipt” is not an indication of the completeness of submitted materials, or that the documents submitted constitute a valid application.

Users are required to create an account online to begin the submittal process for a permit or project. An online video tutorial is available.