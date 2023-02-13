Danville Fire Department Chief Dave Coffey last week was awarded professional designation of Chief Fire Officer.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing announced the honor Feb. 7.

The designation follows what a news release calls an "extensive peer review process."

The components measured include experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.

"In receiving this designation, Chief Coffey becomes one of only 1,766 CFOs worldwide," city officials wrote in the release. "Meeting these stringent requirements will allow Chief Coffey to bring a higher level of professionalism and service to the Danville Fire Department and the community of Danville."

In the voluntary program, applicants must identify a future professional development plan.

Coffey assumed the role of chief in January 2020. He's a 25-year veteran of the Idaho Falls Fire Department in Idaho.

"The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential," the release stated. "The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria."

The designation is valid for three years. To maintain it, recipients must "show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.

Coffey joins deputy chief Tim Duffer, deputy chief Brandyn Smith and division chief Jon Yeaman with the distinction of Chief Fire Officer. Captains Jamie Satterfield and Travis Poteat hold the Fire Officer Credential, the release stated.

The Danville Fire Department also has the distinction of being one of 114 agencies in the world with both an ISO 1 rating and Internationally Accredited through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.