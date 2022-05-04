Danville leaders say casino delay not surprising, calling issues a nationwide problem

Delay of the Caesars Virginia casino resort project is to be expected, city officials said Wednesday.

"It's not surprising that Caesars is experiencing what most other major construction projects are experiencing with regard to the supply chain and the construction environment we are currently living in," City Manager Ken Larking said.

Completion of the Caesars Virginia casino project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield will be delayed, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment told Danville City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

Officials initially announced construction would be complete in the second or third quarter of 2023, with the casino opening in the third or fourth quarter. But the completion date has been pushed back to 2024, said Caesars Entertainment spokesperson Robert Livingston.

“We have seen supply chain issues and other market forces that continue to wreak havoc,” Livingston said, adding that labor shortages throughout the construction industry are slowing down building everywhere.

However, “none of this has altered our commitment to Danville,” he said.

Also, hundreds of years of concrete is being dug up at the Schoolfield site. “There’s a lot of concrete on that site,” he said.

A December 2023 opening for the casino is an unrealistic goal, Livingston said.

“We remain confident this project will open in 2024,” Livingston said. “No one is more committed than Caesars to get this off the ground.”

The company hopes to hold a groundbreaking for the project by the end of May or early June, he said.

Livingston pointed out that $5 million in annual subsidy payments to the city from Caesars will begin in September 2023, as called for in the development agreement with the city. Those payments will be made quarterly, he said.

The casino is expected to generate up to $38 million in tax revenue to the city after it is up and running. That $5 million provides a "baseline guarantee," or a floor for revenue from the project.

"We will get no less than $5 million a year," said City Councilman Lee Vogler.

When the city and Caesars drew up an agreement for the project, the country was in a pandemic. Officials wanted to make sure in the event of shutdown of casino operations, the company would be required to make payments to Danville, said City Attorney Clarke Whitfield.

"We would be getting at least a minimum of $5 million," Whitfield said.

City officials, echoing Livingston, say the project will go forward.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the casino is going to be built," Larking said. "They've [Caesars] spent millions of dollars to get to this point."

The company paid the Danville Industrial Development Authority $5 million to buy the Schoolfield property and made a $20 million up-front payment to the city before work began at the site.

Also, work to clear the property for construction of the casino has been underway since September. Demolition of the former Dan River Inc. finishing building started several weeks ago.

"They are highly motivated for it to be built," Vogler said, adding that the company has to answer to shareholders regarding getting the project up and running to recoup money it has spent.

'Nationwide problem'

Vice Mayor Gary Miller said he anticipated the completion of the project would be postponed.

"It's expected," Miller said. "I would have been surprised if it [the delay] hadn't happened, because of the supply issues. It's a nationwide problem."

Just last week, Caesars announced it had selected Baltimore, Maryland-based Whiting-Turner as it contractor to build the Caesars Virginia project.

The firm has also built the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe and more.

The Caesars Virginia project will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room, new restaurant and entertainment offerings, and much more.

Preliminary work has already begun on the former Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield.

Individuals and sub-contractors from the local community interested in helping build the casino and learning more about construction employment opportunities may email CaesarsVA@whiting-turner.com.

Caesars Virginia’s plans include a $500 million destination resort casino with 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

Other council matters

In another matter, City Council unanimously voted to change zoning ordinance infractions from criminal to civil violations. Those include illegal uses such as home-based businesses, having an accessory building too close to a neighbor’s house and other infractions.

Under the civil option, the city attorney’s office will represent the city in court instead of relying on the commonwealth’s attorney for prosecuting a criminal complaint.

“We can also attach penalties to the properties [in violation] and being able to do that gives us an additional enforcement tool,” City Planning Director Doug Plachcinski told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.