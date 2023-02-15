Amid a demand for housing in Danville, proposals to develop properties in the Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area are due to the city by Friday.

Known as the Monument-Berryman area, Danville leaders hope to address the housing challenges by leveraging investment to the mostly vacant area encompassing about 17 acres.

“The Monument-Berryman area has a lot of potential to create an anchor community within the city,” Susan McCulloch, division director for housing and development in the city's community development department, said in a statement. “The area is adjacent to the River District and the Old West End. There are a lot of walkable opportunities because it is so close to downtown.”

The housing division of the city's community development department is accepting proposals due by 2 p.m. Friday.

The project area consists of 110 controlled large and small parcels. The largest group is 2.36 acres, the city reported in a news release.

The city is looking for a wide range of options, including taller multifamily and mixed-use units, as well as single-family infill development.

“Many of the buildings have been demolished," McCulloch said. "They were mostly bungalows for surrounding industry.”

The demolition came amid the city's push to fight blight over the last decade. McCulloch believes now is the time to think of something different for the area.

It's part of an overall effort with a shortage of housing, highlighted last year in a housing market analysis.

Manufactured homes targeted for moderate-income, first-time home buyers were installed in the area last year. Four homes can be seen on Lee, Beauregard and Franklin streets.

Those homes feature three and four bedrooms, two full baths and open floor plans.

Those homes are prefabricated, built elsewhere and moved to the site of where they will be occupied. They were delivered last summer and the final installation process was finished late last year.

The redevelopment area is between Monument Street on the east, Berryman Avenue on the west, Colquhoun Street on the north and industrial properties/Norfolk Southern right-of-way on the south.

McCulloch said Monument Street is a prominent entryway into Danville.

The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority holds ownership of the properties.

“We are looking at the needs of our current residents and future residents,” McCulloch said.