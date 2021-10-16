Danville looks to restructure enterprise zone for economic development projects

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council will discuss the possible change at its work session Tuesday night.

Virginia’s Enterprise Zone Program is a partnership between state and local governments that encourages job creation and private investment, according to the state housing and community development department web site.

“[The program] accomplishes this by designating enterprise zones throughout the state,” according to the web site.

The state provides two grant-based incentives for industries within those zones — the Job Creation Grant and the Real Property Investment Grant. The locality provides local incentives.

Incentives offered by Danville include reimbursement of water, sewer and natural gas tap fees up to $5,000, and exemption from city permit fees.

Danville has two designated enterprise zones totaling 3,652 acres of commercial, industrial, retail and office spaces.

The city also plans to amend the enterprise zone incentives offered in another zone shared with Pittsylvania County, which totals 1,679 acres and includes the Kentuck corridor, Airside Industrial Park, Gypsum Road Industrial corridor and parts of Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park.

There are no proposed changes to the other zone’s boundaries.

Larking said of the enterprise zones and proposed changes, “We want people to live here and we want people to be able to have jobs. This is a program that helps improve our competitive advantage against other communities that are trying to land these economic development projects.”

