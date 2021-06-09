Danville native Xavier Warren loses primary, but garners strong support in Southside

Though he only picked up about 4% of the vote statewide, Democratic lieutenant governor candidate and Danville native Xavier Warren dominated Tuesday’s Democratic primary in the Dan River Region.

Warren, 32, garnered about 47% of the vote in Danville and 31% in Pittsylvania County, according to unofficial results on the Virginia Department of Elections web site.

Statewide, Warren received about 4.15% of the vote among a total of seven Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor (one of whom dropped out earlier). Hala S. Ayala won the nomination with 37.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

The other five candidates for lieutenant governor were S. “Sam” Rasoul, Andria P. McClellan, Elizabeth R. Guzman (who dropped out of the race in April), Sean A. Perryman, and Mark H. Levine.

“It’s been truly a blessing to run in a statewide race,” Warren told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview Wednesday morning. “I got into the race to focus on working-class families and giving voice to the voiceless.”

As for local support for Ayala, she received just 8.65% of the vote in Danville and 10.5% in Pittsylvania County, according to unofficial results.