 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville officially approves $15 million from Caesars
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Danville officially approves $15 million from Caesars

{{featured_button_text}}
Money

Danville City Manager Ken Larking, center left, and City Councilman Sherman Saunders, right, hold up a $15 million check from Caesars Virginia on Tuesday night. The company presented the check to city officials last week. Also included in the picture are other members of Danville City Council. 

 John Crane

Danville City Council formally voted to receive an upfront $15 million payment from Caesars for voters' approval of a casino at the former Dan River Inc. site at Schoolfield. 

The 8-0 vote during Council's meeting Tuesday night also greenlighted $2.9 million of that money to help pay for a new police station off Memorial Drive in the former Dan River Inc. executive office building. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Madison Whittle was absent. 

Another $3 million of the $15 million — for a total of $5.9 million — is expected to go toward the project. The $5.9 million will pay for tenant up-fits to prepare the existing facility for use as a police station and would set aside two years' of lease/purchase payments. 

The $17 million would also include construction of a second building. 

City Council will carefully consider on a case-by-case basis how to spend the remainder of the money as possible expenditures on other projects arise in the future. 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert