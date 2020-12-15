Danville officially approves $15 million from Caesars

Danville City Council formally voted to receive an upfront $15 million payment from Caesars for voters' approval of a casino at the former Dan River Inc. site at Schoolfield.
The 8-0 vote during Council's meeting Tuesday night also greenlighted $2.9 million of that money to help pay for a new police station off Memorial Drive in the former Dan River Inc. executive office building.
Councilman Madison Whittle was absent.
Another $3 million of the $15 million — for a total of $5.9 million — is expected to go toward the project. The $5.9 million will pay for tenant up-fits to prepare the existing facility for use as a police station and would set aside two years' of lease/purchase payments.
The $17 million would also include construction of a second building.
City Council will carefully consider on a case-by-case basis how to spend the remainder of the money as possible expenditures on other projects arise in the future.
