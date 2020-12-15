Danville officially approves $15 million from Caesars

Danville City Council formally voted to receive an upfront $15 million payment from Caesars for voters' approval of a casino at the former Dan River Inc. site at Schoolfield.

The 8-0 vote during Council's meeting Tuesday night also greenlighted $2.9 million of that money to help pay for a new police station off Memorial Drive in the former Dan River Inc. executive office building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Madison Whittle was absent.

Another $3 million of the $15 million — for a total of $5.9 million — is expected to go toward the project. The $5.9 million will pay for tenant up-fits to prepare the existing facility for use as a police station and would set aside two years' of lease/purchase payments.

The $17 million would also include construction of a second building.

City Council will carefully consider on a case-by-case basis how to spend the remainder of the money as possible expenditures on other projects arise in the future.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.