Danville officials hopes to buy three delinquent properties in Monument-Berryman area

Danville plans to take ownership of three tax-delinquent lots in the Monument-Berryman area to help improve the area and spur more development.
The vacant lots at Lee, Stokes and Paxton streets are three of about 20 to 25 lots in the neighborhood that city officials say they hope to acquire as part of the Monument-Berryman Conservation and Redevelopment Plan.
The city holds $50,712 in liens against the lots because of taxes owed by their owners.
"The owners have agreed to sign over the lots [to the city] in exchange for wiping out the debt," said Ryan Dodson, assistant city attorney for Danville.
The lots at Lee, Paxton and Stokes streets are valued at $1,400, $800 and $900, respectively, Dodson said. When the tax delinquency of a property is at least 50% of the property's taxable value, the city does not have to auction the property but can accept ownership lieu of the taxes owed.
Officials hope to persuade neighboring property owners to maintain and purchase the three lots, Dodson said.
"It's to try to reduce future maintenance costs," he said. "Ultimately, the goal is to have the property in as many private hands as possible."
When these properties go from being city-owned back to private ownership, those owners would be paying taxes to the city, Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds said.
"It's consistent with the plan," Reynolds said. "The plan calls for whenever we have the opportunity, to eliminate blighted conditions."
All three properties had deteriorating buildings in the past that were torn down by the city as part of its blight eradication program established in 2011, Dodson said.
The city worked with the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to come up with the Monument-Berryman plan, which calls for investment in properties for residential and commercial use. That could include small office operations and advanced manufacturing, Reynolds said.
"We've done a lot of work in the Monument-Berryman area to remove blight and make improvements," City Manager Ken Larking said. "That's just a continuation of that effort."
That effort also would have Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority build new homes for first-time home buyers to fill up vacant lots in that area.
The authority is selling the homes, and the Center for Housing Education is setting up financing for the transactions or buyers could seek out a lender on their own.
The DRHA will make no money from sales and will have a credit line with Virginia Community Capital.
Officials hope to build four more of the homes - in addition to a model home on Franklin Street - that would be moved to the sites in the neighborhood, with one constructed at the corner of Beauregard and Franklin streets and three more at Lee and Beauregard streets, said Kimberly Walker, director of housing education for the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Walker said a model home has been built, and three more are under contract and will be constructed in April 2021.
"We're almost at our quota on completing all of our homes," Walker said.
Two are on Franklin Street, including the already-built model home, and the other will be on Lee Street, she said.
The homes are targeted toward people making 120% or less of the city’s median household income of about $54,400 per year, which is about $65,280 annually or less.
