Danville officials hopes to buy three delinquent properties in Monument-Berryman area

"It's consistent with the plan," Reynolds said. "The plan calls for whenever we have the opportunity, to eliminate blighted conditions."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All three properties had deteriorating buildings in the past that were torn down by the city as part of its blight eradication program established in 2011, Dodson said.

The city worked with the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to come up with the Monument-Berryman plan, which calls for investment in properties for residential and commercial use. That could include small office operations and advanced manufacturing, Reynolds said.

"We've done a lot of work in the Monument-Berryman area to remove blight and make improvements," City Manager Ken Larking said. "That's just a continuation of that effort."

That effort also would have Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority build new homes for first-time home buyers to fill up vacant lots in that area.

The authority is selling the homes, and the Center for Housing Education is setting up financing for the transactions or buyers could seek out a lender on their own.

The DRHA will make no money from sales and will have a credit line with Virginia Community Capital.