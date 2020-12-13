Danville officials say battery storage project will power electrical savings

The 10.6-megawatt project would be constructed, owned and operated by Delorean Power in Arlington.

Danville Utilities would enter into a 20-year capacity agreement with the company and would not be responsible for capital costs or maintenance at the facility. The city would pay $4.25 per kilowatt per month, or about $541,000 in the first year of an agreement with the company. That annual cost would decrease slightly due to a 1.5% decline in battery capacity per year, Grey said.

Officials expect to save $1.2 million in transmission and capacity costs in the first year of the agreement. Grey projects to spend about $9.6 million over the 20-year agreement, and save about $48.3 million over the same period.

The Danville Utility Commission unanimously voted to approve the project during its meeting last week. The proposal must now go before City Council, which will discuss it in a work session Tuesday and vote on it during its first meeting in January.

"It's a grand idea," City Councilman Gary Miller, who also serves on the commission as a non-voting member, said of the project. "We can store energy for our peak needs and we can cut what these companies charge us [for transmission and capacity] and subsequently what's charged to the consumer."