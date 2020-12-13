Danville officials say battery storage project will power electrical savings

City officials say a battery energy storage project would save money for Danville Utilities and help lead to lower electric costs for consumers.
If approved by Danville City Council, the project would install a large outdoor battery system at a Danville Utilities warehouse site at 864 Monument St. It would include containers about 20 feet long and 10 feet wide and several feet apart, but connected to a transformer.
The system would charge the batteries during off-peak energy use times when costs are lower and discharge electric during on-peak times when those costs are higher. The system would enable Danville Utilities to avoid transmission and energy capacity costs it must pay.
It also would help lower costs for consumers by enabling the city to reduce its power cost adjustment, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.
"Any time we're able to lower our power cost adjustment, it would help the ratepayers," Grey said.
The power cost adjustment is a monthly charge that fluctuates based on the difference in power use month to month. The monthly base rate consumers pay is supposed to cover power supply costs and some of the distribution costs, Grey said. But the adjustment is needed to make up the difference for what the base rate does not collect to cover those costs.
The 10.6-megawatt project would be constructed, owned and operated by Delorean Power in Arlington.
Danville Utilities would enter into a 20-year capacity agreement with the company and would not be responsible for capital costs or maintenance at the facility. The city would pay $4.25 per kilowatt per month, or about $541,000 in the first year of an agreement with the company. That annual cost would decrease slightly due to a 1.5% decline in battery capacity per year, Grey said.
Officials expect to save $1.2 million in transmission and capacity costs in the first year of the agreement. Grey projects to spend about $9.6 million over the 20-year agreement, and save about $48.3 million over the same period.
The Danville Utility Commission unanimously voted to approve the project during its meeting last week. The proposal must now go before City Council, which will discuss it in a work session Tuesday and vote on it during its first meeting in January.
"It's a grand idea," City Councilman Gary Miller, who also serves on the commission as a non-voting member, said of the project. "We can store energy for our peak needs and we can cut what these companies charge us [for transmission and capacity] and subsequently what's charged to the consumer."
Miller said he plans on voting for the project when it comes before City Council.
Commission Vice Chair Bert Eades voted in favor of the project "because I think it's a good idea and it gives us the opportunity to provide more sustainable power."
"It reduces costs by allowing us to charge the battery when energy is less expensive and avoid purchasing power when energy is high," Eades said via email last week. "I also think it shows that the organization is looking for ways to reduce energy costs and not just passing along market pricing to its customers.
