Danville part of $5M Department of Defense grant to train shipbuilding workers

“Our maritime defense manufacturing industry is vital to the nation’s security and a critical part of our economy,” Northam said in the release. “This groundbreaking partnership will help diversify and modernize the nation’s best maritime workforce to build and sustain the world’s best Navy, while providing young people a pathway toward fulfilling jobs in a high-tech, well-paid industry.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner highlighted a shortage of skilled workers in the defense industry at an Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit at the Institute in August.

“The whole notion of manufacturing today is fundamentally different than it was ... five to eight years ago,” Warner told a group of community leaders then.

The institute is leading a three-year pilot project to develop, exercise and evaluate the accelerated training program as a potential platform for a network of regional training centers across the United States.

The summit introduced those programs that included the accelerated training program and the National Imperative for Industrial Skills, which was launched by the U.S. Department of Defense in March 2020.