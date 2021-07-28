Danville, Pittsylvania County governments not planning to change mask rules after CDC's shift

The CDC is also recommending indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at all of the nation’s schools, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Previously, the CDC said those who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 did not need to wear masks in most indoor settings.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that vaccinated people who had been infected with previous COVID-19 strains — so-called breakthrough cases — had lower levels of the virus in their systems than unvaccinated individuals. But with the delta variant, viral loads for vaccinated people who became infected were indistinguishable from those of unvaccinated individuals with the new strain.

That means vaccinated people can spread the disease to others.

Steve DelGiorno, owner of Crema & Vine coffee and wine bar and Lynn Street Market, said of any changes from the CDC, “We’re going to do whatever they tell us to do. We don’t have any choice.”

He hopes the surge in cases from the delta variant does not lead to social-distancing and capacity restrictions for businesses again. He also expressed concern there could end up being yet another variant.

“Who’s to say there won’t be another one?” DelGiorno said.