Danville, Pittsylvania County registrars are expecting very high turnout

Nearly half of registered voters in Danville already have cast their ballots for the 2020 election.
Besides voting to decide the outcome of a polarizing presidential race, city voters are also choosing whether to allow a casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and who will serve out the remainder of Adam Tomer's term on Danville City Council.
Registrar Peggy Petty said 44.3% of the city's 28,397 registered voters have voted either early in-person or via mail-in ballots returned by mail or in person.
About 4,800 ballots were mailed out, and about 4,079 were returned in person or by mail. Another 786 ballots are outstanding, Petty said.
In-person, early voters totaled 7,718.
She said anticipates about 75% — or possibly 80% — of registered voters in the city to have cast their ballots by the end of Tuesday.
"Citywide, probably 30% is left to vote at the polls based on past percentages," she said.
During the last presidential election in 2016, 67.4% of voters turned out in the city. Nearly three quarters — 72% — participated in 2008, when Barack Obama ran for his first term as president, Petty said.
With reports of voter intimidation across the U.S., the Danville Police Department will be on the lookout just in case any incidents occur at polling places in the city.
"We'll have an increased officer presence for tomorrow," Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said. "We've made operational plans to make sure everyone stays safe."
The department will be careful to avoid patrolling in a way that could be interpreted as voter intimidation, he said.
"We'll keep our visibility to a minimum," Chivvis said, adding that additional officers will be available if anything happens.
However, nothing leads the department to believe incidents that have occurred nationally will happen in Danville, he said
As for tallying votes, Petty said she expects the process to go smoothly.
Many votes have been pre-processed, she said. The bulk of more than 4,000 ballots the registrar's office mailed out — and voters returned by mail or in person — were entered into the voting machine where the vote numbers are kept.
Early voting and mail-in ballots should lead to no delays or complications, Petty said.
"It shouldn't make any difference with the team we've had in place," she said.
In Pittsylvania County, Registrar Kelly Keesee expects upward of 85-90% participation among registered voters. The county has about 45,000 registered voters.
Roughly 40-45% — nearly 18,900 people — voted early either in person or by mail in the county, she said.
About three-quarters of registered county voters cast ballots in the 2016 election, Keesee said. That number is small compared to what she anticipates this year.
"We are definitely expecting a higher turnout for this election," she said. "We've had people in their 70s and 80s voting for the very first time."
Keesee said she anticipates a constant flow of voters Tuesday but doesn't expect staff to be overwhelmed.
She doesn't foresee any problems tallying votes when it's all over.
"We don't anticipate it," she said. "We've taken steps and added enough staff have everything pre-processed before 7 p.m. on Election Day."
