Danville, Pittsylvania County registrars are expecting very high turnout

Nearly half of registered voters in Danville already have cast their ballots for the 2020 election.

Besides voting to decide the outcome of a polarizing presidential race, city voters are also choosing whether to allow a casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and who will serve out the remainder of Adam Tomer's term on Danville City Council.

Registrar Peggy Petty said 44.3% of the city's 28,397 registered voters have voted either early in-person or via mail-in ballots returned by mail or in person.

About 4,800 ballots were mailed out, and about 4,079 were returned in person or by mail. Another 786 ballots are outstanding, Petty said.

In-person, early voters totaled 7,718.

She said anticipates about 75% — or possibly 80% — of registered voters in the city to have cast their ballots by the end of Tuesday.

"Citywide, probably 30% is left to vote at the polls based on past percentages," she said.

During the last presidential election in 2016, 67.4% of voters turned out in the city. Nearly three quarters — 72% — participated in 2008, when Barack Obama ran for his first term as president, Petty said.