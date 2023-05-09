Despite public outcry, the Danville Planning Commission on Monday recommended the approval of a special use permit — with a condition — that would allow a luxury RV resort near Goodyear Boulevard and Jenny Lane.

The matter will now head before Danville City Council on June 6 for the official approval.

Joe Cubas, manager of J. Cubas Holdings LLC, is looking to develop The Palace Resort luxury RV resort on about 46 acres.

“I understand we are in a very difficult position," Cubas said at public hearing on the matter Monday. “I understand the neighbors, and their positions, I have to say that.”

Know as The Palace Resort, Cubas said it was complement the upcoming casino in Danville. He stressed this would not be a "travel trailer park," but instead an upscale resort.

Cubas was the only one to speak in favor of the project.

Neighbors opposed to the RV park packed the room and one-by-one spoke out on their concerns.

Traffic woes emerged as common issue among the speakers. That's one reason the commission attached a condition the recommendation that a proper traffic impact study be conducted, something that could take up to a year in some cases.

Cubas proposed the project in Danville after his zoning request for a luxury RV park at Vandola Church Road in the Westover District in Pittsylvania County was unanimously voted down by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in November.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said he contacted Cubas the day after supervisors rejected his proposal.

In his application package to the city, Cubas said the resort would be a short walk from the Goodyear Golf Course and not far from venues including the casino, Martinsville Speedway and Virginia International Raceway.