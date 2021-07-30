 Skip to main content
Danville plans to buy more than 50 acres from IDA to add to Anglers Park
Anglers Park

Danville hopes to purchase 53.45 acres off Stinson Drive to expand Anglers Park and the Riverwalk Trail. The property is owned by the Danville Industrial Development Authority.

 John Crane

Danville plans to buy 53.45 acres from the Danville Industrial Development Authority to expand Anglers Park.

A $200,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation would pay for purchase and development of the land that begins at the end of Stinson Drive. The property is located between Dan Daniel Memorial Park and Anglers Park.

Bill Sgrinia

Sgrinia

“It really is a good connection between the two parks,” said Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation.

Anglers Park currently covers more than 300 acres and includes about 27-30 miles of single-track bike trails, Sgrinia said. Development of the additional 53 acres would include adding a half mile of paved walkway to the Riverwalk Trail and extending the bike trail.

The Riverwalk Trail is about 10 to 11 miles long.

The grant calls for the project to include a trail head to connect to the Riverwalk Trail, interpretive signs and a picnic shelter, Sgrinia wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.

“This grant requires the city to agree to an easement on the property that will protect the forest from deforestation,” Sgrinia wrote.

The $200,000 grant would cover the land purchase, interpretive signs, survey and appraisal, improvements, paving and grading of the trail, picnic shelter and parking.

The city applied for the grant in November 2020.

Neal Morris

Morris

IDA Chairman Neal Morris said the 53.45-acre property cannot be developed.

“It’s undevelopable,” he said. “It’s something parks and rec can use.”

Danville City Council will consider amending the city’s budget for the $200,000 to purchase and development the property next month.

