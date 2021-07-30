Danville plans to buy more than 50 acres from IDA to add to Anglers Park

Danville plans to buy 53.45 acres from the Danville Industrial Development Authority to expand Anglers Park.

A $200,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation would pay for purchase and development of the land that begins at the end of Stinson Drive. The property is located between Dan Daniel Memorial Park and Anglers Park.

“It really is a good connection between the two parks,” said Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation.

Anglers Park currently covers more than 300 acres and includes about 27-30 miles of single-track bike trails, Sgrinia said. Development of the additional 53 acres would include adding a half mile of paved walkway to the Riverwalk Trail and extending the bike trail.

The Riverwalk Trail is about 10 to 11 miles long.

The grant calls for the project to include a trail head to connect to the Riverwalk Trail, interpretive signs and a picnic shelter, Sgrinia wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.

“This grant requires the city to agree to an easement on the property that will protect the forest from deforestation,” Sgrinia wrote.