Danville Police Department sends warning letters to skill game operators

Skill game operators in the city not covered by a state injunction could face criminal and civil penalties, according to a letter being hand-delivered to violators this week by the Danville Police Department.

"Any person who illegally gambles, conducts illegal gambling operations, permits its continuance, illegally possesses gambling devices and/or operates gambling devices at unregulated locations is subject to criminal and civil penalties," the letter, dated April 26 and signed by Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman, states.

The law also applies to customers involved in gambling, said Danville Police Department spokesperson Capt. Steve Richardson.

"All of the businesses identified as having the gambling machines will be given the letter as a courtesy to clarify any misconceptions that the games are legal," Richardson told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday.

According to figures provided by Richardson, there were a total of 35 stores with 297 total machines. Of those, 34 locations with at least 174 of those games are out of compliance under the current law.

The letter targets operators with games that were not taxed and regulated by the Virginia ABC before a temporary injunction against a state ban on the machines was issued Dec. 6.

The injunction entered by Greensville County Circuit Court applies only to those games taxed and regulated by the ABC before July 1, 2021, the letter points out.

"The city of Danville has record of all skill games located within the city that were taxed and regulated by the Virginia ABC up to June 30, 2021, that are covered by the injunction," the letter states. "Any skill games in operation that are not on this record are illegal and subject to enforcement action."

There will be no grace period for operators to come under compliance, Richardson said.

"The owners should immediately comply or face enforcement actions," he said. "Should other businesses add machines or simply have not been identified, they are violating the gambling laws of Virginia and no grace period exists."

Richardson said there were 30 businesses with 123 legally operating machines before July 1, 2021. But since the ban went into effect on that date, five more gaming operators and a total of at least 174 machines have popped up in the city illegally, he said.

Currently, there is just one business legally operating the skill games, he said.

The letter also points out that the state defines skill games as gambling devices and classifies the playing or offering the playing of any skill game as illegal gambling.

The Danville Police Department's move comes amid the city's and Pittsylvania County's crackdown on skill games.

On April 21, the Danville Board of Zoning Appeals voted to uphold the zoning administrator’s decision to disallow two gaming operators from applying for special use permits for indoor commercial recreation.

“What they were proposing was against the law,” said Gus Dyer, the board’s chairman. “We upheld that determination [from the zoning administrator]. He was correct in telling them they could not apply.”

Earlier this month, the Danville Planning Commission voted to postpone consideration of a request for a special use permit for a skill game arcade at a former car dealership on 4764 Riverside Drive until June 13, after the court case is expected to be decided.

So far, Plachcinski said the city has sent out about 10 or 11 notices of violation to gaming facilities that do not have special use permits. There will be a couple of more such appeals heard before the board of zoning appeals next month, he said.

Operators that receive a notice have 30 days to appeal or come into compliance with city rules. Unlike the police department, Plachcinski's office is only sending notices of violation in response to complaints.

His office coordinated with the police department by letting them know which gaming operators had special use permits and were legitimate.

There are at least 400 skill games in the city, Plachcinski said, and the number has been growing.

"These skill games have multiplied faster than tribbles on Star Trek," he said, referring to the small alien species on the television show.

Plachcinski praised the department's efforts to go after the operators of games out of compliance, adding that unregulated large cash transfers in those situations increase the potential for violence.

"The number of businesses expanding the number of machines and new businesses catering to gambling alone, concerns for consumer safety with no oversight of the machines themselves, and public safety of crowds throughout the night at the growing establishments drew attention to the need for clear legal understanding on the laws around illegal gambling and pending litigation," Richardson said.

As for skill game locations in Pittsylvania County, “Some of the establishments that were notified have ceased operations, but others continue to operate,” county spokesperson Caleb Ayers said last week.

When a business receives notice of violation in the county, it has 15 days to shut down gaming operations, Ayers said.

“County authorities will take steps to prosecute those that continue to operate skill game machines illegally 15 days after the notice,” he said.

However, skill games that were operating under old ABC rules are legal and will not receive notices, he added.

