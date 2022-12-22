Danville prepares as bitter cold set to rush in, bringing high winds

A bitter blast of winter will usher in Christmas in Danville.

It's possible that wet surfaces could freeze by Friday morning and temperatures rapidly drop below freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

Crews with Danville Public Works will monitor conditions and put salt on bridges as needed.

Once the cold air arrives, it will remain in place for an extended time, according to a city news release. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that includes Danville. A wind chill advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Wind chills could be as low as 5 degrees below zero.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

During this time, residents are advised to limit exposure outside, according to the city. When going outside, wear several layers of loose clothing. Boots should be waterproof and insulated. Wear a hat to reduce the amount of body heat that escapes from your head. Make sure to protect the ears, face, hands and feet. If traveling, carry cold weather gear, such as extra socks, gloves, hats, jacket, blankets, a change of clothes and a thermos of hot liquid.

Pets should be brought indoors.

Residents in need of shelter should call the Danville non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8. Arrangements for shelter will be made.

Also, wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected on Friday. Danville Utilities workers and contract crews will be on call to respond to any power outages.