Danville receives $1.78 million to reduce lead hazard in homes

The city of Danville will assess up to 100 homes for lead dangers and get rid of the harmful substance in most of them.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the city $1.78 million to investigate possible lead hazards in residences in the city that were built before 1978.

That was the year lead in interior products became illegal.

“Since the city of Danville has many homes constructed prior to this date, it qualified to apply,” Danville Community Development Director Ken Gillie wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.

City officials expect to remediate — remove lead danger — from 83 homes as a result of the grant, Gillie told the Danville Register & Bee.

Of the $1.78 million, about $1.23 million comes from a Lead Hazard Reduction grant and $400,000 comes from an accompanying Healthy Homes grant. The city will provide $145,231 in matching funds from unspent HUD Community Development Block Grant money.

Also as a result of the grant, the city will hire a lead program manager and a risk assessor, Gillie said. Their salaries will be covered by the grant money.

Gillie plans to advertise the positions next week, pending the outcome of Danville City Council’s vote on whether to appropriate the grant money. The item was on the consent agenda for council’s meeting Tuesday night.

The city applied for the grant money last summer.

He hopes to have someone hired by late February or early March.

An outside firm would be hired to perform lead mitigation, Gillie said.

The city’s program will be modeled after the one in Roanoke, which found 83% of the homes it investigated needed lead remediation, Gillie said.

Danville will focus its lead-reduction efforts on homes belonging to low- and moderate-income residents and housing children, he said.

Children are most affected by the dangers posed by lead in homes. Childhood exposure to lead can damage the brain and nervous system, slow down growth and development, and can cause learning and behavior problems, as well as hearing and speech problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

