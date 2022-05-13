Danville Registrar’s Office sending notices on legislative districts

The Danville Registrar’s Office will mail notices to registered voters in the city that will provide information on the changes in legislative districts because of redistricting.

For Danville, the state House of Delegates’ district number changed from District 14 to District 49. Also, the entire city is now in state Senate District 9. Previously, the city was split into two state Senate districts — District 15 and District 20.

The city remains in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Registered voters in Danville should expect their notice in the mail over the next few weeks. Voters who do not receive their notice by June 15 should contact the registrar’s office at 434-799-6560 or visit the office at 530 Main St., Suite 100 (inside the First Citizens Bank office building).

The Supreme Court of Virginia issued an order in late December that established new congressional and state legislative districts. The once-a-decade redrawing of political maps had fallen to the court after a newly created bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly.

Virginia Code 24.2-114 (13) requires general registrars to “notify each affected voter of changes affecting his districts or polling places by mail.”

The city has no polling place changes.