A lot has happened since the last time the city revised its comprehensive land-use plan in 2012.

There was Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018, thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investment have been announced, the city and nation endured a COVID-19 pandemic and a Caesars Virginia casino resort is being built.

All of that is why city officials and consultants are not only reviewing Danville's comprehensive plan as required by state law every five years, but are working to update it to reflect the changes the city has undergone.

"Many things have happened since 2012," said city planner Renee Burton. "We're going to address those and put that into the plan. We need to adjust."

The comprehensive plan serves as a guide for city officials on how to implement policy in a number of areas, including economic development, housing, parks and recreation, transportation and resiliency following natural and other types of disasters.

Danville's current planning document, which is supposed to cover 2012 to 2032, is about 100 pages long. But the next comprehensive plan will be much longer, Burton said.

"It's probably going to be a lot more this time," she said.

The document will be complete next year and will likely cover 2024 to 2044, Burton said.

Pre-planning for the new comprehensive plan began in January, and Burton, the city's consultants and several assigned ambassadors who live in the city will be seeking input from residents for the plan for the next 12-14 months, she said.

The updated document will address economic growth, sustainability and resiliency, cultural storytelling, community health, connectivity and mobility and complete neighborhoods.

However, "these will change and fluctuate as we do community engagement," Kendra Hyson, consultant, planner and landscape architect with SmithGroup in Washington, D.C., told Danville City Council during a presentation at its regular meeting Feb. 21.

An office will be opened up next week on North Union Street for residents to drop by and give suggestions and ask questions. An event is planned for March 7 at the location.

Danville has a lot of activity going on in the city, a lot of new investment, Hyson pointed out to council members during the presentation.

"This is the perfect time to be embarking on a plan like this," Hyson said.

The city is already working on other plans, including those for historic preservation, Schoolfield and community parks, she pointed out. There is also the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill (a joint project with Pittsylvania County) and the casino, she added.

"With all of that happening, you want to make sure you have a plan that's anchored in a collective vision," Hyson told City Council.

Burton, Hyson and Suzanne Schulz, an urban planning practice leader with Progressive AE, Inc. in Grand Rapids, Michigan, conducted research and spoke with community leaders in Danville as part of the pre-planning process.

From that process, they said they uncovered plan drivers and aspirations for the plan, including equity, health and resiliency, Hyson said.

"We want to make sure that all of our recommendations, all of our strategies and actions are working towards equity, health and resiliency for Danville," Hyson said.

Hyson said it's important to make sure that input for the comprehensive plan will be an equitable process in which all voices are heard so the plan is representative of everyone.

"We want everyone to know in Danville that they can engage in this process and we want them all to feel like they have a seat at the table," Schulz told City Council.

The plan's aspirations include four components, Hyson said:

Prosperity for the people;

Lifelong learning;

Advocacy and access;

Neighborhoods and networks.

As for the plan's ambassadors, they will include residents assigned to specific areas of the city to engage citizens, Schulz said. They will hold small conversations in neighborhoods, business districts, and other places to increase awareness of the planning and to collect information.