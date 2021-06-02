Danville sales tax referendum heading to November ballot

City voters will decide in November whether to increase the local sales tax by a percentage point to pay for school renovations.

A referendum on the proposal received the green light Tuesday night from Danville City Council, with members unanimously voting to pass a resolution to begin the process of getting the question on the ballot for city voters.

If the tax bump is approved, revenue from the increase would be used to finance bonds for renovation at the city’s schools.

A second part of the ballot question also will ask voters to approve the bonds, said Danville City Attorney Clarke Whitfield.

"It's our obligation to make sure our children have a safe, modern facility to learn in," Vice Mayor Gary Miller said just before council's vote.

Councilmen pointed out that their vote merely seeks to put the question on the ballot for voters to decide.

"It's the citizens who have the ultimate say in this," said City Councilman Lee Vogler.

In order for the city and its students to be competitive, Danville must have a great education system, said City Councilman Sherman Saunders.

