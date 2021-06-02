Danville sales tax referendum heading to November ballot

City voters will decide in November whether to increase the local sales tax by a percentage point to pay for school renovations.
A referendum on the proposal received the green light Tuesday night from Danville City Council, with members unanimously voting to pass a resolution to begin the process of getting the question on the ballot for city voters.
If the tax bump is approved, revenue from the increase would be used to finance bonds for renovation at the city’s schools.
A second part of the ballot question also will ask voters to approve the bonds, said Danville City Attorney Clarke Whitfield.
"It's our obligation to make sure our children have a safe, modern facility to learn in," Vice Mayor Gary Miller said just before council's vote.
Councilmen pointed out that their vote merely seeks to put the question on the ballot for voters to decide.
"It's the citizens who have the ultimate say in this," said City Councilman Lee Vogler.
In order for the city and its students to be competitive, Danville must have a great education system, said City Councilman Sherman Saunders.
City Councilman Larry Campbell said, "I support this 100%. I hope the citizens of Danville will vote for this referendum."
The next step is to file the city's request with Danville Circuit Court, which must decree that the referendum will appear on the ballot before residents can vote on it.
Danville’s current sales tax is 5.3%, the state’s rate, and the city gets a percentage point of that, which generates about $8.8 million annually. So adding the 1% would generate that much to spend on school construction.
Miller pointed out the estimated cost to make needed improvements at schools was $126 million four or five years ago. That number is now $196 million, he said.
According to a preliminary estimate presented to the school board last month, about $194 million in improvements are needed at G.L.H. Johnson, Woodberry Hills, Forest Hills, Park Avenue and E.A. Gibson elementary schools, Langston Focus School and George Washington High School.
That estimate is based on a 2022 design start, with construction beginning in 2023.
Proposed improvements include adding 33,460 square feet at Johnson, built in 1952 and last renovated in 2004. It is currently 54,950 square feet. That would cost $22 million.
About 27,725 square feet would be added at Woodberry Hills, which was built in 1959 and last renovated in 2002. That project is estimated at about $18 million. Woodberry Hills is currently 36,600 square feet.
Langston, built in 1957 and most recently renovated in 2001, would see an additional 1,700 square feet, plus a new running track. The project for the additional space would be about $25 million. The school currently includes 109,700 square feet.
The 318,300-square-foot high school at GW was built in 1955 and last upgraded in 2002. Proposed additions would be 57,650 square feet at a price tag of $77 million.
Stadium renovations at GW and the new track at Langston would cost about $7 million.
Projects at Forest Hills, Gibson and Park Avenue would total about $45 million.