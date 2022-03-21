Danville sees record sales tax revenues in December; officials attribute surge to online sales, inflation, improving economy

Sales tax revenues have increase in Danville and reached a record high in December.

The city rang up $1.16 million in sales tax revenue that month amid inflation, an improving economy and the state allowing sales tax collection by localities from online retail transactions. Federal child tax credit payments to families from July through December last year may have also played a role.

"The economy is doing so much better than it was before," said City Manager Ken Larking.

City Finance Director Michael Adkins told Danville City Council during its March 15 meeting that sales tax revenues from the start of the 2021-22 fiscal year on July 1 are up by $600,000 over last year at this point and are at 73% of budget.

Overall, the city has generated $69.3 million in revenues through the end of February. "This is also an increase of $4.5 million over last year," Adkins told council members.

"Mainly, we're seeing increases in two general areas — general property taxes and our local consumer taxes," he said.

Real estate tax collections are up $365,000 over last year and personal property taxes, such as those for vehicles, are up $744,000 over last year, Adkins said.

Some of those revenues are from shared revenue with Pittsylvania County through industries that have located at the industrial parks jointly owned by the city and county via the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority. Adkins pointed to walk-in delivery-van manufacturer Morgan Olson as an example.

"Companies like Morgan Olson ... we have new revenue coming from there that we didn't have last year," he said.

As for the $1.16 million in sales tax revenue in December, "that's a record for the city," Adkins told City Council.

"That's the most we've ever received in one month from sales tax," he said.

The city receives its monthly sales tax revenue from the state about two months after the retail sales take place, Adkins said.

Sales tax revenue in January, after the end of the holiday shopping season, is typically much lower than the previous and was $760,000. That's slightly more than $740,000 collected by the city in 2021, said Assistant Finance Director Jennifer Holley.

Internet sales were a factor in the city's increase in revenues, Holley said.

"There's been an effort by the state to regulate localities' revenue through internet sales," she said. "We did benefit from that."

Beth Doughty, interim president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, credited in large part the city's and county's economic development efforts at job creation for the increases in sales-tax revenue.

"Efforts have been made by a variety of organizations to help build the economy back up," Doughty said Monday.

Inflation, stimulus checks and increased wages were also factors, she added.

"I definitely wouldn't say it's one thing," Doughty said.

When the price of a product goes up, the tax collected from its sale increases, Larking pointed out.

During his budget update to councilmen last week, Adkins said business licenses have played a big part in high revenue overall. The city has almost collected 100% of what it had expected to generate in revenue from business licenses.

"We are at 96% of budget already," he said. "Our budget for business licenses was $5.5 million, so we're almost already there. I expect that's going to exceed budget by the end of June."

The fiscal year ends June 30.

More businesses have shown interest in joining the chamber, a result of the increase in business licenses and sales-tax collections, Doughty added.

"That's a trickle-down effect," she said.

At least one business owner saw higher-than normal December sales compared to the same month in the past.

"People were definitely spending and shopping in the Danville Mall and at Karen's Hallmark," said Karen Johnston, owner at Karen's Hallmark.

Everyone is trying to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, get healthier and return to shopping, Johnston said.

Sales volume at Karen's were much stronger in the fourth quarter of 2021 than the same period the previous two years, she added.

