Danville to be part of economic inclusion initiative

Danville will receive a $30,000 grant for an initiative aimed to “increase economic inclusion and resilience for communities of color,” the city reported Monday.

Danville — along with 15 other cities in the Southeast — will be part of the Southern Cities Economic Inclusion program led by the National League of Cities. The money will go hand-in-hand with opportunities to learn from national experts and other cities, a news release stated.

“Since becoming mayor nearly four years ago, I have continually stressed the importance of partnerships if we are to prosper as a city,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a statement. “Today, I am so excited to begin a new partnership — one that will guide us in our efforts to create a community that works for everyone.”

This initiative hopes to help cities learn how to build economic strategies that close racial and economic gaps, according to the program’s website. It’s also designed as guide to expand economic opportunities for residents and businesses of color.

It’s a joint venture between National League of Cities, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

“Every day we learn more about the pandemic’s devastating toll on cities and how it has underscored systemic racial disparities,” said Dr. Robert Blaine, senior executive director of National League of Cities’ Institute for Youth, Education and Families. “Intentional economic inclusion strategies are critical to building resiliency across our communities.”

Specifically, focus points include entrepreneurship, access to capital and small business development, the website states. Also, economic empowerment strategies should be targeted to youth and young parents.

Other cities selected to participate in the 20-month project include: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama.; Chattanooga, Tennessee; College Park, Georgia; Jackson, Mississippi; Knoxville, Tennessee; Mobile, Alabama; Montgomery, Alabama; New Orleans, Louisiana; Nashville, Tennessee; Norfolk, Patterson, Louisiana; Savannah, Georgia; Saint Petersburg, Florida.; and Tallahassee, Florida.

The Southern Cities for Economic Inclusion initiative runs from March through November 2023 and is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Learn more at www.nlc.org/initiative/southern-cities-economic-inclusion-scei-expanding-capacity-building-resilience/.