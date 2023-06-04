The city of Danville is considering an update to its code to better enable the city to collect lodging taxes from companies such as Airbnb.

The proposed change, which Danville City Council will consider during its meeting Tuesday night, would not change current tax rates, but is modeled after state language drafted to create new definitions for “intermediary” short-term rental companies (including Airbnb), make them responsible for documenting and collecting lodging-tax revenues and permit more thorough audits of them by city staff.

“These proposed changes would not adjust any existing tax rates,” Assistant City Attorney Ryan Dodson wrote in a letter to City Council. “They merely add greater clarity to the process to ensure that the city is able to fully collect [transient occupancy tax] from short-term rentals.”

The transient occupancy tax and the lodging tax are the same thing.

Danville Commissioner of Revenue James Gillie asked city officials to look into updating its code to address problems with Airbnb not supplying names and addresses of where the company is collecting lodging-tax money.

“We’re having difficulties with Airbnb, specifically,” Gillie told the Danville Register & Bee. “They’re sending us money every month, but we don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Virginia state law requires “an accommodations intermediary” to submit property addresses and gross receipts for each lodging location under that company on a monthly basis to localities.

“We can’t get Airbnb to do that,” Gillie said.

His office is given a lump sum and has no idea how much money is coming from each Airbnb location in the city, Gillie said.

In a statement to the Danville Register & Bee, Airbnb Virginia public policy manager Vincent Frillici said the company follows state and federal laws.

“As a leader in citizen-led tourism, Airbnb complies with all applicable state and federal laws,” Frillici said. “Airbnb has provided more than $3 billion in taxes nationwide. Last year, Airbnb collected and remitted over $25 million in Virginia, an increase over 450% since 2019. We continue to work with Virginia Revenue Commissioners to ensure municipalities receive 100 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, created by the guests of our hosts.”

In the meantime, the city has contracted with a company to help Danville identify all places that provide lodging in the city, he said.

Gillie emphasized that city officials have no problem with property owners wanting to open up Airbnbs.

“We don’t have an issue with people who want to have an Airbnb,” he said. “We just ask them to register with us. We’re not trying to hurt them. We’re trying to reconcile where we’re getting the money from.”

Airbnb hosts are required to register with the city.

So far this calendar year, Gillie’s office has collected $77,991 from Airbnbs in the city. There are 28 Airbnb properties registered in Danville, he said, adding that he is sure there are many more that have not notified his office.

The lodging-tax rate is 8% plus $2 per night’s stay per room.

The goal of the change to the city code is to put more responsibility on the company, instead of the property owner, said assistant city attorney Ryan Dodson, who proposed the change to the city after meeting with Gillie and the city attorney earlier this year.

“If they’re not submitting all of it [tax money and information], that should be on the company to make sure they’re doing what’s right,” Dodson said.

Every commissioner of revenue in the commonwealth is looking at adapting a uniform ordinance modeled after state law, Gillie said.

“New model language for Virginia has been drafted to assist localities with the problem,” Dodson wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.

Airbnb, on its website, expressed support for Virginia House Bill 518, which was signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in February 2022. The law requires all short-term rental platforms to collect and remit hotel taxes.

“With the enactment of this law, Airbnb will expand its collection and remittance of tourist taxes from guests on behalf of hosts throughout every municipality across all of Virginia,” the company stated on its website Oct. 3, 2022.

The law went into effect Oct. 1, 2022.

City Manager Ken Larking agreed that something needs to be done to address the city’s issue.

“It’s important that everyone who’s required to collect taxes, that they do collect taxes and they remit them to the city,” Larking said. “It’s unfair to the others who are doing what they’re supposed to do.”