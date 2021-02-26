Danville to get more than $1 million in federal money for affordable housing

More than $1 million from the federal government will flow into Danville's coffers for two housing programs in the city.
Danville will get $894,119 for its Community Development Block Grant program and $273,606 for its HOME Investments Partnerships program, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Thursday.
The money is part of $95.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help Virginians get safe and affordable housing.
"It helps residents that are low-to-moderate income that desperately need help with their property," said Norma Brower, housing and redevelopment specialist with the city.
The CDBG program provides money to help low-to-moderate income homeowners rehabilitate their homes or build new, affordable housing. It also funds programs including Head Start, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys & Girls Clubs, Haven of the Dan River Region and other groups.
"It [the money] definitely serves a purpose and we would certainly be behind the eight-ball if we didn't get that federal assistance," said Danville Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds.
The HOME Investment Partnerships Program money also goes toward construction and renovation of homeowner-occupied properties, Reynolds said. Some of that money goes to programs including Southside Outreach Group and Habitat for Humanity, Brower said.
About 25-30 people benefit from the CDBG program in the city, and about five or six get help from the HOME program, Brower said.
"We're glad to see these federal funds go toward providing housing resources for individuals who are struggling to stay afloat amid COVID-19," Warner and Kaine said in a prepared statement. "We will continue to push for federal assistance to better support Virginians in these challenging times."