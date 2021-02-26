Danville to get more than $1 million in federal money for affordable housing

More than $1 million from the federal government will flow into Danville's coffers for two housing programs in the city.

Danville will get $894,119 for its Community Development Block Grant program and $273,606 for its HOME Investments Partnerships program, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Thursday.

The money is part of $95.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help Virginians get safe and affordable housing.

"It helps residents that are low-to-moderate income that desperately need help with their property," said Norma Brower, housing and redevelopment specialist with the city.

The CDBG program provides money to help low-to-moderate income homeowners rehabilitate their homes or build new, affordable housing. It also funds programs including Head Start, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys & Girls Clubs, Haven of the Dan River Region and other groups.

"It [the money] definitely serves a purpose and we would certainly be behind the eight-ball if we didn't get that federal assistance," said Danville Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds.