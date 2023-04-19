The city of Danville will receive a $368,600 state grant for flood mitigation.

The Community Flood Preparedness Fund grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will pay for several initiatives by the city including:

development of a flood resilience plan;

Federal Emergency Management Agency and disaster response training for city staff;

updates to data-tracking and permitting software;

two flood-proofing studies; and

creation of a flood insurance seed fund.

“A resilience plan identifies hazards and threats, manmade, natural, economic, technological, and the like, then establishes mitigation and recovery efforts necessary to protect the citizens and reduce the impacts on the city’s infrastructure and services,” said Danville planning director Renee Burton.

The resilience plan will be added to the city’s PLAN Danville Comprehensive Plan and will be developed by the city’s consulting team, SmithGroup and Progressive AE.

Planning has just started on the resilience plan, Burton said.

The comprehensive plan serves as a guide for city officials on how to implement policy in a number of areas, including economic development, housing, parks and recreation, transportation and resiliency following natural and other types of disasters.

Danville’s comprehensive plan update will be complete next year and will likely cover 2024 to 2044, Burton said.

As for the studies, one will review the Danville Public Works campus on South Boston Road, she said.

“The main entrance to the facility lies within a special flood hazard area,” Burton said.

The entrance has flooded numerous times in the past as a result of storms.

“During multiple events, the entrance into the facility has flooded, cutting off public access,” Burton said. “To exit, the employees created an alternative route behind the facility.”

Placement and construction of another path needs to be studied to provide a solution and increase the campus’s flood resilience, she said.

“We have also began talks about updates to the floodplain management regulations, flood ordinance, cataloguing elevation certificates and updating our permitting system,” Burton said.

Tropical Storm Michael flooded many parts of the city in October 2018, killing two in Danville. A man also died as a result of flooding in Pittsylvania County at the time.

The flood insurance seed money will create a rebate program for low- and moderate-income areas. Residents in those areas will be able to apply for rebates to their flood insurance rates, Burton said.

“We’re certainly glad that we were eligible for that grant,” City Manager Ken Larking said. “We’re happy to receive the additional funding. We have experience with flooding issues in the past. If we can use this to help plan for better resiliency, that will be beneficial to our community.”

All projects under the grant must be completed within three years, Burton said.