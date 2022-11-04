Danville to offer free bus service on Election Day

Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day, which will be Tuesday.

The free service is to encourage interested persons to vote by removing transportation as a barrier.

The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which include fixed-route and reservation-based services. Fixed route service reaches a majority of polling locations. The reservation-based Reserve A Ride is a door-to-door service throughout the city. The Reserve A Ride service is subject to capacity constraints.

Earlier this week, the City Council voted to authorize Danville Transit to offer free bus service not only for this year’s general election, but also in the future when November general elections occur. Previously, free bus service was offered to the public in general elections, but it required the City Council’s approval each time.

For this year’s general election, Danville residents can cast ballots in three races: House of Representatives Fifth District, the City Council and the school board. View a sample ballot online at www.danvilleva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/28875/Sample-Ballot-Nov-8_2022.