Danville to roll in new transit projects, including new mobile app for reserving bus rides

Changes are coming to Danville's mass-transit system to make it more efficient and user-friendly for customers.

A new mobile app for reserving bus rides and more than 300 new signs with QR codes at the city's bus stops enabling riders to track their buses are planned and should be available in January, said Danville Transportation Director Marc Adelman.

Another project includes renovating the interior of the Danville Transfer Center on Spring Street downtown.

In addition to the app, a new computer software system will enable users to make a bus reservation on their desktops and have it automatically scheduled in the system online.

The changes are a way to improve the city's transportation services for its users, Adelman said during an interview at Danville Regional Airport on Thursday morning.

"We want to provide the best service we possibly can for our customers," he said. "We want our customers to be able to use the system as easily as possible."

Users will download the app, called Mobility by ECOLANE, to their devices for Android or iPhone.

Under the "trips" tab on the mobile app, there will be three tabs: upcoming trips, past trips and canceled trips.

The upcoming trips tab allows customers to see details for future trips, including pick-up time, pick-up location, drop-off location and return trips, Adelman said during a presentation to Danville City Council during its work session Tuesday night.

Customers with planned trips will receive a text notification letting them know the driver is on the way, Adelman said.

"They will get a text when the bus is en route to pick them up, five minutes out," Adelman told the Danville Register & Bee.

A bus number and estimated time of arrival will be provided and customers will be able to tap a vehicle icon in the app to open a map and see the assigned vehicle's location, Adelman said.

The software system costs about $277,000, but the city will only pay 4% ($11,080) of the the project's price tag, with state and federal grants paying the remainder, Adelman said. The grants also cover the licensing fees for the first three years.

Also, the city will install new interactive signs at its 317 bus stops allowing passengers to receive text messages identifying estimated arrival times for buses that will serve a particular location, Adelman said.

"Passengers will be able to scan a QR code that will take them to the transit system's bus tracking locator system so they can see where their bus is in real time," he said.

City transportation staff will begin installing the signs next week, with all of them expected to be in place by early next year, Adelman said.

The signs cost $20,000, with the city's cost just 4%, or $785, he said. State and federal grants will pay for the rest.

In addition, the city is adding two more fixed-route bus-service times to its schedule for the Westover Drive and Goodwill Industries bus-stop location.

Another project includes renovating the interior of the Danville Transfer Center on Spring Street.

Work at the center will include renovating the former Greyhound counter area, with a new wall being built to support what will be a new 85-inch monitor. The large screen will show the Weather Channel or a message board, he said.

The project will also entail revamping the floor of the supervisor's office and installing a new employee bathroom, Adelman said.

Renovation of the roughly 1,500-square-foot center will cost about $99,000, with 4% covered by the city and state and federal grants picking up the rest of the tab.

The project is expected to be complete in the spring.