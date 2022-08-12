Danville to seek $5 million grant to help pay for White Mill project

The city of Danville plans to apply for $5 million in grant money to help pay for the White Mill project.

Danville's Office of Economic Development will seek an Industrial Revitalization Fund grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The grant would "assist a private developer [The Alexander Company] and Industrial Development Authority in the redevelopment of the White Mill located in the River District," Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.

Council will consider a resolution authorizing submission of the grant application during its upcoming meeting Tuesday night.

"We intend to use the funds to help lower our costs," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking, adding that the funding, if approved, would not affect any other financing in place for the project. "We intend to continue to look for ways to reduce our costs by looking at other sources of financing, as well."

The project also has millions in state and federal historic tax credits and a $500,000 lead abatement grant. The Danville Industrial Development Authority also is seeking a $26.5 million loan from American National Bank for the IDA's portion of the project.

The grant application will not change the timeline for the project, said Kendra Bishop, spokesperson for The Alexander Company.

Money from the Industrial Revitalization Fund helps communities redevelop blighted and/or abandoned non-residential structures that are significant due to their size, location and/or economic importance, Bobe wrote.

"The program focuses on ready-to-go projects that provide job creation, capital investment and have the potential to transform the community's downtown area," Bobe wrote.

Construction of the $85 million project is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, likely in October. The first phase of the project is expected to be complete at the end of 2024.

“The construction timeline is expected to occur over 24 months,” Bishop said during an interview earlier this month.

The Alexander Company, in a joint venture with the IDA, plans to bring new apartments and new commercial space to the White Mill building.

Plans for the White Mill project include 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces. In addition, the covered bridge that spans the Dan River from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site is being restored. The bridge will be for pedestrians and will connect the north and south sides of the Riverwalk Trail.

"This project will add to and benefit from other projects that are in proximity by increasing foot traffic in the River District from employees, clients, and residents, thereby encouraging additional support to other businesses in the River District," Bobe wrote to City Council.

There are also plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature and to provide about 1.12 acres fronting the Dan River for an extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

Rehab Builders is the contractor for The Alexander Company’s portion of the project.

The Alexander Company and the IDA signed a memorandum of understanding during a ceremony in May 2021 at the Danville Family YMCA across the Dan River from the White Mill.

Entering into the partnership — instead of having the company buy the property outright — allows the use of historic tax credits for the project.

The IDA owns the White Mill property, but the authority agreed to admit the Alexander Company into the ownership structure as part of the memorandum of understanding.

Construction still hasn’t started on the project along Memorial Drive, and the anticipated cost of the endeavor has risen three times since May 2021.

As for financing for the project, it will be closed after execution of the final partnership documents, loan documents, construction contract, management agreements and other due diligence items, Bishop said.