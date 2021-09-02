Danville Transit's reservation service drives to 40% increase; surge offset by drop in fixed-based riders

Use of Danville Transit's Reserve A Ride service went up by 40% in 2020-21, which offset a large decrease in fixed-route ridership.

During the 2020-21 fiscal year ending June 30, the city saw a 26% drop in fixed-route ridership compared to 2019-20. But the surge in Reserve A Ride use during the same period resulted in just a 4.3% decrease in transit revenue overall in Danville, said city transportation director Marc Adelman.

Also, ridership in July was 25% higher than the same month a year ago in reservation-based program, he said.

"Reserve A Ride has consistently grown," Adelman said Thursday. "That's a huge increase. The pandemic probably contributed to more passengers using the service."

In addition, more employment activity resulting from industries locating in more remote spots in the Danville area played a role in the rise of Reserve A Ride use, he said. Those businesses also have multiple shifts, it makes the Reserve A Ride option more attractive for those who need rides during odd hours, he said.

It's more cost-effective to provide service during those times when demand is reflected by those passengers at those workplaces with multiple shifts, he said.