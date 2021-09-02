Danville Transit's reservation service drives to 40% increase; surge offset by drop in fixed-based riders

Use of Danville Transit's Reserve A Ride service went up by 40% in 2020-21, which offset a large decrease in fixed-route ridership.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year ending June 30, the city saw a 26% drop in fixed-route ridership compared to 2019-20. But the surge in Reserve A Ride use during the same period resulted in just a 4.3% decrease in transit revenue overall in Danville, said city transportation director Marc Adelman.
Also, ridership in July was 25% higher than the same month a year ago in reservation-based program, he said.
"Reserve A Ride has consistently grown," Adelman said Thursday. "That's a huge increase. The pandemic probably contributed to more passengers using the service."
In addition, more employment activity resulting from industries locating in more remote spots in the Danville area played a role in the rise of Reserve A Ride use, he said. Those businesses also have multiple shifts, it makes the Reserve A Ride option more attractive for those who need rides during odd hours, he said.
It's more cost-effective to provide service during those times when demand is reflected by those passengers at those workplaces with multiple shifts, he said.
Overall, passengers may feel more comfortable being transported in smaller groups than they do in large groups during the pandemic, Adelman said. There are fewer riders and more social distancing on the Reserve A Ride.
The drop in fixed-route use was due to the pandemic and lower gas prices last year.
Encouragement from the West Piedmont Workforce Investment Board to expand Reserve A Ride hours so workers would have improved opportunities to get to work also contributed to the increase in use, Adelman said.
In addition, Danville Social Services asked Danville Transit to reduce fares for Reserve A Ride so parents could transport their kids to day care on the way to work. Children 12 and under ride for free.
"We worked with stakeholders," Adelman said. "It's proven to be successful."
About 50% of the city transit system's service hours are fixed route, with the remainder reservation-based, Adelman said.
Unlike fixed-route service with buses going to the same places whether they're needed or not, Reserve A Ride operates based on expressed demand.
The Reserve A Ride system also provides service for a longer period each day, from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. — 21 hours — Monday through Saturday, Adelman said. Fixed-route operates for 12 hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Half-fare discount is available from 6 am until noon on the fixed-route service for seniors, persons with disabilities and Medicare cardholders.
Reserve A Ride's door-to-door service is $4 per one-way trip. Fixed-route rides are $1 per one-way trip.
The Reserve A Ride service began 21 years ago, offering rides a few hours in the morning and evening, Adelman said.
"We've gone from nine hours for Reserve A Ride to 21 hours a day over the last 21 years," he said.
Through June 30, Reserve A Ride saw 32,336 rides, compared to 23,003 through June 30, 2020 — a 40% increase. This past July, there were 2,449 rides, 25% more than than the 1,956 rides the same month last year, according to figures provided by Adelman.
About 90% of use of Reserve A Ride is work-trip related, Adelman said.
"That's the main reason why it's so successful," he said.
During 2020, a total of $305,265 in cash fares was collected by Danville Transit, compared to $292,157 in 2021 — a 4.3% drop.