Danville Treasurer’s Office earns accreditation

The Danville Treasurer’s Office received its accreditation from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia on June 13.

The accreditation program is a voluntary professional certificate program overseen by the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia. Seventy-one treasurer’s offices received accreditation this year.

While it is not required for any treasurer’s office to be accredited, receiving accreditation acknowledges that the office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management.

As part of the accreditation process, offices must successfully pass an outside audit with no findings of material weakness.

The rigorous accreditation process also requires proof of continuing education such as attendance of an ethics course by the treasurer (or a principal officer) and educational requirements for all staff. Accredited offices are required to have written policies in place addressing areas such as personnel, customer service and delinquent collections.

“These offices have met the highest standards of excellence and integrity measured by our association,” says Treasurers’ Association President Dinah Babb. “We are proud of the 75 offices which received accreditation this year and the hard work and dedication it took for each of them to achieve this recognition.”

The Treasurers’ Association has 187 active members across Virginia’s cities, counties and towns. For more information, visit www.vatreas.com.