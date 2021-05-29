Danville treasury staff helps residents find missing money

The Danville’s treasurer’s office, along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury, is bringing another unclaimed property virtual call event this week to help residents who might be owed funds they don’t know about.

Customers can call 1-833-302-0704 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday to have staff check their name for missing money.

During the last event held in December, Treasury workers looked up more than 1,000 names over a two-day period. They found $80,690.

The State Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division operates essentially as a centralized lost and found. It handles unclaimed money and property turned over by companies when they have lost track of the rightful owner.

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts and tangible property.

Under Virginia law, any funds in dormant financial accounts must be turned over to the state government, which holds them in trust. Examples of dormant accounts include a company that sent a check but was never cashed or perhaps a loved one who died with money he or she never collected.