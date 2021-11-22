Danville treasury staff to help residents find missing money

The city of Danville treasurer’s office announced this week it will be hosting a virtual call event with the Virginia Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property office to assist residents with looking for money that may be owed to them.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Dec. 1-2, city of Danville residents will be able to call the toll-free event phone number, 1-833-302-0704, and speak to a treasury representative to assist them in their search.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia’s consumer protection law requires businesses to turn unclaimed property over to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia holds the property as the custodian until the rightful owner, or heir, files a claim.

More than $912 million has been paid out to Virginians since this program started in 1961. Unclaimed property consists of “abandoned assets or accounts” which are considered dormant due to inactivity and can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts, and tangible property. Property becomes unclaimed when the holder company has not had contact with the owner of the property for a specified period of time.

Virginians can easily search the commonwealth’s unclaimed property database by visiting VaMoneySearch.org. This free website allows individuals to search the commonwealth’s unclaimed property database and download a claim form.