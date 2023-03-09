With limited supplies, it’s taking much longer and costing more for Danville Utilities to order electrical and water equipment.

Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey is asking for about $7 million in revenue bonds from the city to cover the cost of replenishing its supply of transformers to meet the need of expected growth in Danville.

“We need to make sure we have the inventory we need to maintain our system,” Grey told Danville City Council during its work session Tuesday night. “We are forecasting what we need for different projects.”

The $7 million in revenue bonds would be paid back from revenues from Danville Utilities operations, said finance director Michael Adkins. Danville City Council will consider whether to approve issuance of the bonds at a later date.

The bonds would include $3 million for transformers and $4 million for water infrastructure at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, including a water tank, pumping station and about a mile and a half of water line, Grey told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday.

“All of those projects are under design now,” Grey said. “They’re costing more and the time to acquire them is longer than it used to be as well.”

Grey said he hopes construction would begin in the fall and be complete by mid-2025.

As for electric transformers, “we’re having to order more transformers further ahead of time to make sure our stock is replenished,” he said.

Transformers ordered by Danville Utilities typically take 20 to 40 weeks to arrive, but Grey is now having to wait anywhere from 120 to 180 weeks — about two or three years, depending on the kind of transformer.

One type of transformer that can power a large commercial or small industrial customer — which used to take 20 to 30 weeks to arrive but now takes 60 to 80 weeks — has gone up in price from $30,000 to $150,000, Grey said.

“This is a national problem,” Grey told City Council during the work session.

He estimated that there were about 10,000 to 15,000 transformers in the city.

According to a member survey by the American Public Power Association in early 2022, the average delivery time for a transformer was one year, compared to three months in 2018.

“Now, our membership is reporting wait times as high as 18 months to two years. with some manufacturers canceling orders because they don’t have enough available stock to fill them,” American Public Power Association President and CEO Joy Ditto wrote in an opinion piece for The Hill in October.