About 7,500 Danville Utilities customers in the Schoolfield area and portions of south Danville, West Main Street, Memorial Drive and Piedmont Drive will lose power Friday evening.

The city scheduled the power outage to remove plastic debris on a transmission line, according to a news release.

The outage will start about 11 p.m. and should only last about 30 minutes.

"Failure to remove the debris could result in extensive damage," officials wrote in a news release. "The outage is for the safety of the crews while the debris is being removed."

The impacted customers will lose power while the substation is de-energized, the debris removed and the substation re-energized.