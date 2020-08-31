Danville Utilities postpones disconnections for delinquent customers

Residential and commercial customers of Danville Utilities have an extra two weeks to work out payment arrangements on any delinquent accounts.
The city, which owns the utility company, had planned to start disconnecting customers with delinquent accounts Tuesday. On Monday, however, the city announced that it would postpone such shutoffs until Sept. 14.
This is to allow customers more time to contact the collections office at (434) 799-5125 to work out payment arrangements.
Currently, about 2,000 Danville Utilities residential customers are at risk of having their service disconnected if they do not make an attempt to address their delinquent balance.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the city imposed a moratorium on shut-offs as customers lost jobs en masse or had working hours reduced, making it much more difficult to pay various bills.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.