 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville Utilities postpones disconnections for delinquent customers
0 comments
top story

Danville Utilities postpones disconnections for delinquent customers

Only $5 for 5 months

Residential and commercial customers of Danville Utilities have an extra two weeks to work out payment arrangements on any delinquent accounts.

The city, which owns the utility company, had planned to start disconnecting customers with delinquent accounts Tuesday.  On Monday, however, the city announced that it would postpone such shutoffs until Sept. 14.

This is to allow customers more time to contact the collections office at (434) 799-5125 to work out payment arrangements.

Currently, about 2,000 Danville Utilities residential customers are at risk of having their service disconnected if they do not make an attempt to address their delinquent balance.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the city imposed a moratorium on shut-offs as customers lost jobs en masse or had working hours reduced, making it much more difficult to pay various bills.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert