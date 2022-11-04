Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation involving solar panels

Officials with Danville Utilities issued a warning to residents Friday about a potential scam involving solar panels.

The solicitation involves someone coming to the door and "falsely claiming to be an energy specialist acting on behalf of Danville Utilities," a news release stated.

"In this solicitation, the individual tells the homeowner that, if the home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with no upfront, out-of-pocket costs, and there is an associated energy program providing cheaper rates that are locked in and will never go up," officials wrote in the release. "The individual offers to prepare a report based on the home’s average utility bills."

City leaders said these solicitors do not represent Danville Utilities. First, employees with the utility don't go door-to-door. In addition, they never ask residents to provide details about a utility pill.

"While some third-party generation suppliers may use door-to-door sales tactics, they should represent themselves as such, not as affiliates of Danville Utilities," officials wrote in the release.

Anyone questioning if someone is a representative of Danville Utilities may call 434-799-5155 to verify. If a resident believes the person may be an impostor, they should call the Danville Police Department in the city of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office in the county.

Danville Utilities also urges residents to never give personal or financial details to an unknown individual.