DANVILLE UTILITY COMMISSION

Danville Utility Commission proposes small increases in residential customer charges for water, electric

Danville Utility Commission

The Danville Utility Commission votes 5-1 during its meeting Monday afternoon to propose adjusting the rate and customer charge for water use and the customer charge for electric. The proposal will before City Council for review.

 John R. Crane,

Register & Bee

Danville Utilities customers could see a small increase in their monthly bills starting this summer. 

The Danville Utility Commission is proposing increases in customer charges for water and electric and a small rise in the rate for water use. The commission voted 5-1 to propose the adjustments following the results of a biennial rate study that were presented to the commission in December. 

Commission members Mary Williamson and Anna Kautzman and Chairperson Vanessa Cain and Vice Chairperson Helm Dobbins voted in favor of the changes. City Manager Ken Larking, who is also a voting member, supported the move. Member Steven Merricks opposed it.  

Member Sheila Williamson-Branch was absent. 

The increases must be approved by Danville City Council before they would be implemented. If given the go-ahead by council, the changes would be reflected in customers' August bills. 

"It goes to City Council for review," said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey. "If they approve it in the budget process, it will go into effect in July."  

Monthly customer charges for water and electric would go up from $9.50 to $10.50 and $11 to $12.50, respectively. Also, the rate for water consumption would inch up from $2.50 per 100 cubic feet to $2.55 per 100 cubic feet. 

However, the electric customer charge increase would be offset by a slight decrease in the energy charge for electric. 

Overall, the average residential customer should expect a $1.75 increase in their utility bill, with a $1.25 bump in water cost and a 50-cent increase in electric, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey. 

Customer charges cover Danville Utilities' internal costs including meter, distribution and staff costs.  

