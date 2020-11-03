Danville voters place bet to bring Caesars casino resort to former mill site

Because the referendum passed, Caesars will — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.

The resort, expected to open in 2023, would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa.

“I’m just proud of the fact that we had such a great turnout in this election,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said. “The citizens of Danville really wanted their voice heard, they had an opportunity and they did what they said they would do. They would come out and vote and the results speak for themselves.”

Not all Danville residents were celebrating the outcome, however. Anti-casino advocates highlighted the potential for higher crime and more strain on social services in the city and surrounding areas while also remaining skeptical of just how much money the casino would bring to the area.

“I want to thank all of the volunteers who worked so hard the last month to get the word out,” said Erin Tooley, one of the founders of the Defend Danville group, which opposed the casino. “Of course we’re disappointed with the outcome, but I believe our message spoke to some people. We’ll keep fighting this and see what happens in the future.”

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.